Ottawa youths 12 to 17 eligible for accelerated second dose today

Ottawa youths aged 12 to 17 are eligible to book an earlier second COVID-19 vaccine shot today, as the Ontario government expands the accelerated second shot eligibility to more residents.

Ontario says the accelerated second doses for youth will provide them with a strong level of protection against COVID-19 and support a safe return to school in September.

Starting at 8 a.m., youths aged 12 to 17 will be able to book their second dose appointment through the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine approved for youths 12 to 17 in Canada.

The city of Ottawa says residents 12 to 17 will be eligible to receive an accelerated second dose of COVID-19 vaccine 28 days after receiving their first.

As of Friday, 75 per cent of Ottawa residents aged 12 to 17 had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It's exciting, finally getting both of them is going to be really great," said 16-year-old Cordelia Sauve-Moore. "I'm looking forward to it and just being able to see people without being nervous all the time."

Desiree Sauve plans to be up early to book the appointment for her daughter.

"8 a.m. when the system opens up, my husband and I will both be going online trying to get her an appointment as soon as we can for her second vaccine," said Sauve.

Sauve says the two-dose summer will provide hope for a better school year come September.

"Knowing that she did online schooling for the last year, having her be fully vaccinated when she goes back to in-person school in September is a massive relief for me," said Sauve.

Ottawa Public Health announced over the weekend that 40 per cent of adults 18 and older in Ottawa have received two doses of COVID-19 and are considered fully vaccinated. A total of 80 per cent of adults have received at least one dose in Ottawa.

WHAT YOU NEED TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE

The Ontario government says when booking an appointment through the provincial online system, you will be asked for the following information:

Government of Ontario green photo health card

Birth date

Postal code

Email address or phone number

You can also call the provincial booking line at 1-833-943-3900 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. You may also be able eligible for vaccination at a local pharmacy, at a pop-up clinic, or at the Bruyère vaccine clinic.