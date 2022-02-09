OUA sports return to action

Ontario University Athletics paused the winter sports season on Dec. 17 due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Now, nearly two months later, university athletics in the province are back in action as of Feb. 9.

“We're excited to be back," said OUA president, Gord Grace. "It’s been a long haul. First and foremost we’re excited for our student athletes.”

“There’s a lot of excitement, for the students who are graduating, especially," Grace continued. "They didn't have a season last year, so to get them back on the ice, on the courts, playing their sport, it really makes us happy because we’re providing them with the experience that they want.”

Student athletes feel the same way.

“I’m very grateful and thankful,” said Megan Fergusson, who plays for the University of Waterloo women’s hockey team. “I know there’s been countless staff members who’ve put in so many hours behind the scenes to get us where we are, even to be back practicing.”

Her team will play their first game Friday night.

“We’re so excited,” said Fergusson with a big smile. “It’s all we talk about. This whole week has been crazy, the energy has been so high. We’re feeling good going into our first weekend back.”

The OUA rescheduled previously missed games during the pause on conference competition.

“Winter sports never had a season last year, so it’s important to give them as much as we could this year,” said Grace.

The post-season will also be played, and champions will be crowned.

“We usually don’t like to have programming right up until exams, but this year we have to,” said Grace.

“We’ll have championships on April 1st in some of our sports, which has never been the case in the past,” he added.

The full schedule for OUA women’s and men’s basketball, volleyball, and hockey can be found at the links below:

