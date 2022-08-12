Ouellette Car Cruise revs up for another year

The Ouellette Car Cruise is rolling on for its seventh year.

Vintage, classic and custom vehicles, along with collector and special interest cars, street rods and muscle cars, will take to the route in Windsor at 6 p.m.

In 2020, the event was held parade-style, giving car enthusiasts and downtown revelers a chance to safely partake in the celebration of muscle, performance and classic vehicles along downtown streets.

This year, as it did in 2021, the showcase returns to Riverfront Festival Plaza.

The rendezvous at the riverfront will essentially turn Festival Plaza into a parking lot between 1 p,m. and 10 p.m., where cruisers will show off what’s under the hood and behind the wheel.

There will also be a mini arts and crafts fair featuring local artists, crafters, artisans, hobbyists and food and beverage vendors selling unique goods and food offerings.

“The cruise has always been incredibly popular and it’s no surprise,” said Pat Papadeas, acting chair of the DWBIA.

“It pays homage to this area’s rich history, so it is an honour each and every year to be able to host the event – one that brings so much joy to car lovers and enthusiasts.”

This year, participants will exit Festival Plaza at Dieppe Gardens and Riverside Drive at 6 p.m., travelling south on Ouellette Avenue.

Those with older vehicles which have a tendency to overheat can go east on Riverside Drive to Pillette Street.

About 1,200 cars are expected to participate.