'Our city is filled with incredible Calgarians': Mayor, council present 2023 Calgary Awards

The 2023 Calgary Awards were handed out on Wednesday night, recognizing individuals and organizations that make the city a better place to live.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek and members of council announced the recipients at city hall.

The prestigious W.O. Mitchell Book Prize went to Suzette Mayr, for her novel The Sleeping Car Porter.

Set in 1929, Mayr's novel tells the story of R.T. Baxter, a Black train porter who grapples with the many humiliations of his job yet is focused on achieving his dreams.

Twelve other awards were presented on Wednesday night.

The East Side Dance Festival Society, Usman Tahir Jutt, Meenu Ahluwalia, the Centre for Sexuality, Chantalle Bourque, elder Dr. Reg Crowshoe and elder Rosemary Crowshoe, Josh Traptow, inclusion FACTOR and Jeanae Elisha C. Ventura received community achievement awards.

Garden Loft received the Award for Accessibility.

Carbon Upcycling received the Environmental Achievement Award.

And Dr. Kristina Rinker received the International Achievement Award.

"Our city is filled with incredible Calgarians who commit their lives to make our community a better place to live," Gondek said.

"On behalf of city council, it is my honour to celebrate the accomplishments of our 2023 Calgary Awards recipients."

Further information about the awards and their recipients can be found online, at calgary.ca/calgaryawards.