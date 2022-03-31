'Our city's in a crisis': Small community asks for help amid big surge in crime

Officials from the small city of Terrace, B.C., were in Victoria this week as a last-ditch effort to ask for help as thefts and break-ins continue hitting businesses already negatively impacted during the pandemic.

Ginny Kenmuir and her husband own two businesses in Terrace, and they're at the epicentre of a surge in crime. In one month, they were robbed four times, forcing the couple to take drastic measures.

"My husband has slept off and on at each store,” said Kenmuir. “Which, I think that's not a great idea. It's pretty dangerous.”

It's a story city councillor Sean Bujtas has heard over and over. He's been told by some businesses that thefts like those the Kenmuir businesses have suffered would leave them on the brink of closing.

"I feel sick," he told CTV News. "It's depressing. It's upsetting.”

Kenmuir, Bujtas and others believe the problem isn't policing, but rather the courts’ revolving door.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Bujtas joined Terrace Mayor Carole Leclerc in Victoria to meet with ministers and ask for help.

"Our city's in a crisis,” Leclerc said. “We could be any city in the province of British Columbia. We have problems with prolific offenders.”

Some of their asks included integrated provincial courts, mental health and addiction supports, and for Crown counsel to be at the table when looking for solutions. The province didn't respond to CTV News Vancouver's request for an interview.

"We need to prosecute repeat offenders,” Burjtas said after the meeting.

“We need to get these prolific offenders off the streets of Terrace and have them stop terrorizing our municipality.”

Until help arrives for a complex issue, business owners like the Kenmuir family are left on their own to protect their livelihoods.

"It's it's been very hard. Our staff is very young, and they're terrified," said Kenmuir.