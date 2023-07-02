'Our dance, our stories, our laughter': Buffalo Day traditional powwow celebrated in Regina

Many enjoyed some time with friends and family over this long weekend, including one group of Indigenous activists who are trying to make change through the use of traditional arts.

A crowd gathered in Buffalo Meadows Park to experience one of the oldest forms of entertainment: storytelling.

Rhonda Donais is one of the storytellers who performed at the event.

“It connects me to the community, it’s an oral tradition that has been lost but I believe its coming back,” she said.

“I’ve been telling stories forever, I enjoy connecting with people I enjoy learning about histories and the past. It’s a part of our culture and keeping our culture alive and that’s important.”

The Buffalo Day Traditional Powwow and Festival is celebrated in recognition of Buffalo history month, for people to gather and learn about Indigenous culture.

Brenda Dubois is a matriarch helper with the organization, and she shared her thoughts on the importance of the day.

“It gives us a sense of ownership of this space. We are on Treaty 4 territory, but we are urbanized we live in the cities, and we need to know that we have space here and we belong here,” she explained.

“We take so much pride in bringing out our dance, our stories and our laughter.”

The Buffalo People Arts Institute is an organization that works to share traditional Indigenous teachings and knowledge.

The event was described by organizers as a “social art justice action project” which is trying to rename Dewdney Avenue to Tatanga Avenue.

“Tatanga” can be translated to “buffalo” in the Nakota, Dakota and Lakota languages.

Additionally, the event strives to name July 1st, Tatanga Day.

“To rename July 1st as Tatanga day, celebrating the land, the children and the buffalo. So it’s our form of honouring July 1st,” said Joley Bigeagle-Kequahtooway, the Co-Founder of the Buffalo People Arts Institute.

Offering music, food and stories, the celebration allowed people to connect with Indigenous culture through art in various forms, no matter their background.