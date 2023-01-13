'Our families need these answers:' One year after the Eastway Tank explosion

It's been one year since the lives of six families were tragically intertwined following a deadly explosion and fire at Eastway Tank in Ottawa's south end.

"He was just always there for us," said Tracy Pritchard of her dad Rick Bastien, who was among those killed the afternoon of Jan. 13, 2022 at the site of the tanker truck manufacturer on Merivale Road.

"He gave the best bear hugs. That's probably one of the things I wish I could have still is his bear hugs, and just the sound of his voice and to see him smile again."

Also killed in the blast were Kayla Ferguson, a welder who loved the outdoors and hunting; Danny Beale who was an electrician and avid fisherman, Russell McLellan, the plant manager who friends said loved his family and ATV-ing, and Etienne Mabiala, an electrician and devoted husband and father. Matt Kearney, a service technician described as compassionate and hardworking died in hospital the next day.

Another worker was injured and taken to a hospital in Toronto to recover from his injuries.

"My dad had friends at work that he died with, so naturally after this happened it brought some of us closer together," said Josh Bastien.

Both Eastway Tank and Neil Greene, a director who had previously been identified as the company's owner, are facing three charges under Ontario's Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The allegations have not been tested in court. Investigations by the Ontario Fire Marshal and Ottawa Police are ongoing.

"The Ottawa Police Service has been collaborating with and closely monitoring the investigations by the Ministry of Labour and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office," police said in an e-mailed statement. "We are reviewing all information and evidence gathered. We are also working to continue to support the families and loved ones of those who died and ensure they have as much information as we can provide on the progress of our investigation."

A statement on a new website for Eastway Tank attributed to Greene says he "remains heartbroken" over the loss of his employees. "I can’t imagine how difficult this anniversary is for their families. My sincere condolences. They remain in my daily thoughts and prayers."

The president of the Ottawa and District Labour Council says the tragic incident never should have happened and hopes charges bring change.

"We've always advocated that any deterrent that's going to be significant, that's going to send a loud message to the employer is what's needed," said Sean McKenny.

For Josh Bastien, part of carrying on his dad's legacy will be following the case as it moves through the court and remembering his dad for the loyal and dedicated person he was—at home and at work.

"He was doing renovation work downstairs and I happened to notice all his tools were perfectly organized, everything had its place, and that was my dad," Bastien said of going into the basement of his dad's home that he'd been working on.

Some families are marking the anniversary by visiting the site or are reflecting privately while waiting for answers.

"I just hope some accountability is found and justice is served for this tragedy. It shouldn't have happened," said Pritchard. "I know it takes a long time to get these answers with investigations and tests and what not they have to do, but our families need these answers to move on and that's all there is to it."