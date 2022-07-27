'Our family has been in a state of shock': Murder charges laid in killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik

Murder charges have been laid in the shooting death of Ripudaman Singh Malik, who was gunned down in front of his Surrey, B.C., business July 14.

Malik, who was acquitted in 2005 in connection with the Air India bombings that killed 331 people, was 75.

On Tuesday, RCMP arrested Tanner Fox, 21, and Jose Lopez, 23, without incident in Abbotsford and New Westminster, respectively.

“Through conventional investigative techniques and amazing police work, we were able to identify and arrest two suspects in relation to this homicide,” said Supt. Mandeep Mooker of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

He said both suspects are known to police.

Court records show Fox has previous criminal convictions that include assault causing bodily harm and aggravated assault.

Lopez has convictions for assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. He is also facing a string of weapons-related charges in Kelowna. He goes to trial on the Kelowna matters next December and had been out on bail.

“No matter where the investigation goes and no matter how these charges turn out, we have lost a great man,” said Jaspreet Malik, the son of Ripudaman Singh Malik.

“Since our father’s assassination … our family has been in a state of shock. We appreciate the outpouring of support we have received from the community,” he said, adding that news of arrests bring mixed emotions.

“We are glad the IHIT team is making progress and we support them in the work they are doing,” he said, but added that the family is upset two young people have allegedly chosen the wrong path in life.

When asked if further arrests could be made, Mooker said the investigation is ongoing.

“Obviously, we're in the infancy of this investigation as it’s only 13 days old, so there's many follow-up tasks to be completed,” he said.

Police said they are still working to establish a motive for the killing, but the family admits it’s a question that may never be answered.

“It may always be an incomplete story,” said Malik’s son. “We may never know, but again, I trust in the police to do their job.”

Mooker said that the investigation has been “complex with its own unique challenges,” and that charges came because of the “dedication and expertise that each investigator brings as part of the integration and partnership.”

Meanwhile, Surrey RCMP’s officer in charge, Brian Edwards, took a moment to thank the community.

“I want to thank the residents of Surrey and thank you for your trust and your patience and your assistance in solving this matter,” he said.

A bail hearing for the accused is scheduled for Aug. 10.