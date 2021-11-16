'Our guests are excited to come back': Movie audiences heading back to theatres

It didn't happen overnight, but it seems audiences are rediscovering their love for watching movies in the theatre.

In Manitoba, COVID-19 restrictions preventing people from watching movies in theatres were lifted in mid-July. Audiences have been coming in waves ever since.

"Just recently we had a week where we beat 2019 levels," said Kevin Matthews, Cineplex's executive director of operations for Manitoba and Ontario North.

"When we first opened up, we achieved about 38 per cent of where we did compared to pre-pandemic in the same month in 2019," said Matthews.

He said since theatres opened in Manitoba in July, the levels have been climbing.

"August was 62 per cent, September 67 per cent, you know, October 80 per cent," he said. "So, you know, our guests are excited to come back."

Matthews said there are a number of factors contributing to higher ticket sales in Canada.

Vaccination numbers are up, giving more people access to theatres. Along with this, the past few months have seen several high-profile films being released in theatres. Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," the new James Bond movie "No Time to Die" and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" have all drawn big crowds.

"As we have strong product on top of strong product week after week, you know, that's when we really start to see our performance continue to grow," he said.

Cineplex believes another factor bringing in audiences is the communal experience of watching a film in a darkened theatre with other people.

"Feeling the energy from the crowd, it's unlike anything else," said Matthews. "You know, it's a great experience and it's really unmatched."

Cineplex said people want a safe way to go out and be entertained, and that is what it's focused on.