'Our guys get fired up for it': Lethbridge Hurricanes react to possibility of playing in front of full crowds again

The Lethbridge Hurricanes have planted themselves into a playoff spot, and according to hints being dropped by Alberta’s premier, the 'Canes might soon be making a late playoff push in front of full capacity crowds at Enmax Centre.

Alberta premier Jason Kenney said that the announcement of the end of the restriction exemption program and other COVID public health measures will be made "early next week," which could mean the end of social distancing restrictions as well, meaning the team could play to 100 per cent capacity crowds.

A full house could be a huge boost to the 'Canes as they continue to push for the playoffs.

“It’s been a huge advantage for us playing at home, but when you're at 50 per cent or lower with no food and drinks, we've had some smaller crowds,” said Hurricanes head coach Brent Kisio.

“It's still that home atmosphere that we want back and this place when its 3,500 to 4,000 people in it, it's a great place to play and our guys get fired up for it.”

For players who are playing in their final season in the Western Hockey League, skating in front of a sold-out arena carries more significance. Friday night’s game against Regina could be the last time the Canes play in front of a half-empty arena.

“Yeah, that'll be awesome once we get that packed house back,” said Hurricanes forward Justin Hall.

“It’s my last year in the league, so I want to play in front of some good crowds, so that should be exciting.”

IN FOR A TREAT

The Regina Pats' leading scorer is 16-year-old Connor Bedard. He's one of the top talents in the WHL, so Friday's half-capacity crowd at the Enmax Centre figures to be in for a treat as the 'Canes try to shut him down.

“Just being hard on him, he's a little smaller-body, so I think if our big guys get on him, not let him use his speed through the neutral zone, just get on him quick, I think we'll do good,” said Alex Thacker of the Hurricanes.

Knowing the importance of a double-header weekend, Thacker says his team needs to be all in.

“It’s massive to get these points, it’s a four point game pretty much just to get ahead of them, and hopefully we can keep that going,” said Thacker.

Puck drop for tonight’s tilt between the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Regina Pats is set for 7 o'clock at the Enmax Centre. Tomorrow, the 'Canes travel to Swift Current for a date with the Broncos, with puck drop slated for 7 p.m.