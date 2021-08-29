'Our hearts are full': Feeding the hungry across Essex County

The Downtown Mission and Amherstburg Community Services (ACS) have teamed up to help feed families in need across Amherstburg, Lasalle, McGregor and Harrow.

ACS now operates a local food bank after the Amherstburg Food Bank ceased operations.

Officials say they continue to struggle to maintain adequate volumes of nutritional foods in their pantry.

The Downtown Mission has agreed to supply ACS with fresh vegetables, fruit, packaged goods and other food essentials for people in the community who use the food bank program.

“Our driver arrived at the Mission on Thursday morning to make the first pick-up,” said Peggy Thompson, Community Awareness and Fundraising Coordinator, Amherstburg Community Services. “Our first food bank client arrived at 11:00 AM and was thrilled by the fresh items and variety of food the Mission donated. Our hearts are full.”

Executive Director of the Downtown Mission Reverend Ron Dunn says “It’s a natural extension of our food program to feed the hungry, regardless of where they live. Our FRESH Program rescues over 1 million pounds of produce each year with the generous support of Nature Fresh Farms in Leamington.