'Our hearts are hurting': Family of missing Manitoba man searching for answers

The family of a Manitoba man who has been missing since October is searching for answers about his disappearance.

Rico Cody Linklater, 22, was last seen on Oct. 21 in Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation (Nelson House).

On Wednesday, his family held a news conference with the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) to ask the public for information about his whereabouts, and urge the RCMP to provide increased updates.

“Our son Rico has been missing for over a month,” said Sylvia Wood, Rico’s mother, before breaking down into tears.

Rico’s father, Roger Linklater, said they are in “total shock and disbelief.”

“We’ve always loved our son and we know him as very humble,” he said.

“He is dearly loved by us, his siblings and the entire family.”

Roger added that Rico’s life is the “most important thing in the world right now,” saying that they need answers about his disappearance.

“Our hearts are hurting,” he said,

Wood said the family is frustrated by the lack of updates they’ve received from the RCMP. She said they’ve shared a number of tips with Mounties, but have not received any follow-ups.

The family is now urging police to share more information with them about Rico’s disappearance, and is asking residents of Nisichawayasihk to come forward with anything they know that could help them find Rico.

“Please bring our son home,” Roger said.

In a statement to CTV News, the Manitoba RCMP said the investigation into Rico's disappearance is still 'extremely active.'

"Officers have spoken with dozens of community members and have followed up on numerous tips in relation to this disappearance," Sgt. Paul Manaigre, a media relations officer for the RCMP, said in a statement.

Manaigre said a family liaison for the investigation has been appointed and is in contact with the family, last meeting with them in November.

"We always have to consider what we share in an investigation, even with the family, as we cannot jeopardize the investigation," Manaigre said.

When RCMP initially announced Rico’s disappearance in October, they said he was believed to still be in Nisichawayasihk, though there’s the possibility he may have travelled to Thompson.

Rico is described as six feet tall, 160 pounds, with a slim build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his disappearance can contact 204-484-2837 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. People can also submit secure tips online.