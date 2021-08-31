'Our home or yours': WSO details Fall 2021 concert season
CTV Windsor Reporter
Stefanie Masotti
The Windsor Symphony Orchestra is ready hit the main stage once more at the Capital Theatre calling this years' performance season "Our Home or Yours."
Patrons can attend a concert in person or watch the live stream from home.
The live stream performances will be available to all subscribers for two weeks afterwards.
The Capital Theatre will enforce COVID-19 Safety Protocols:
- Proof of vaccination is required to attend in-person concerts.
- Patrons will be asked to complete an online COVID-19 screening questionnaire prior to visiting the theatre.
- All patrons, staff, musicians, crew, and volunteers are required to wear a mask while inside the theatre.
- Patrons will be seated to maintain social distancing.
- Hand-sanitization stations are available in the lobby, washrooms, and theatre.
- The Capitol Theatre concession and bar area will be closed at this time.
You'll find a full list of this years' schedule here.
