'Our hospitals are over capacity': Dr. Robert Strang on COVID-19 pressures

COVID-19 is putting more pressure on Nova Scotia hospitals.

While Nova Scotia’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang estimated only 0.2-0.3 per cent of COVID-19 patients are ending up in hospital, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to steadily climb as cases soar and hundreds of workers are at home isolating.

As of Wednesday, there were 45 patients in hospital with 8 in the ICU. The province is reporting 842 new cases and 6645 active cases. One week prior there were 24 patients in hospital with 3 in ICU.

“No children are in hospital at this time,” said Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston during Wednesday’s provincial COVID-19 update.

Of those in hospital:

5 (11.1 per cent) have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

24 (53.3 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

2 (4.4 per cent) are partially vaccinated

14 (31.1 per cent) are unvaccinated

Dr. Strang believes Nova Scotians are achieving one goal — which is to protect the most vulnerable from severe disease. The struggle now is protecting the health care system.

“Our hospitals are over capacity. For Nova Scotians that means waiting too long for care or having long awaited tests or procedures cancelled,” he said.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority said as of Jan. 5, hospitals in the Central Zone are at 99 per cent capacity.

Approximately 400 staff are off work due to COVID-19 because they’ve either tested positive or are a close contact or at home awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test—about 150 of those work at QEII Health Sciences in Halifax.

“And that is having an impact on having sufficient beds open to look after patients, not just COVID-19 patients but all patients,” said Dr. Sarah McMullen, who works at the Victoria General site, Halifax Infirmary, and Dartmouth General Hospital.

Compared to previous waves, a smaller fraction of the total COVID-19 patients are ending up in hospital.

For example on May 5, there were 1,203 active cases and 40 people in hospital whereas on Jan. 5 there were 6,645 active cases and 45 people in hospital. But officials stress the high volume of patients also means even if a small percentage of patients end up in hospital, there may be a high number of hospitalizations.

“Right now the ICUs are okay and I’m say that being cautiously optimistic. The hospitals on the other hand are filling up,” Dr. McMullen said. “Ultimately there will be more people hospitalized and ultimately more people requiring critical care in the ICU and so we do need to still take care and be vigilant”

A spokesperson with the Nova Scotia Health Authority said the health-care system is under tremendous pressure.

“We have had to reduce some programs and services and anticipate there may be more,” said Carla Adams, an N.S.H.A. spokesperson.

“Cancer and other time-sensitive surgeries that cannot be delayed will continue but many elective and same day procedures have been or may be postponed,” she added.

Anyone with urgent medial needs should call 911. If your health is not urgent, the N.S.H.A. suggests patients contact a family doctor or go to a walk-in clinic.