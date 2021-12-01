'Our Mother Earth is crying': First Nations urge new approach to B.C.'s old growth forests

While B.C.'s NDP government is running ads promoting its policy for old growth forests and its relationships with First Nations, several Indigenous leaders are speaking out to criticize the province's approach.

At a news conference slamming the current plans for the forests, several speakers accused the government of not abiding by its law to uphold Indigenous rights, and a duty to consult on major policy.

"Asking for consent to defer but not asking for consent to log is a total about face," said Khelsilem, council chairperson of the Squamish Nation.

The news conference, organized by the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, took aim at the 30 days given to nations to sign off on old growth deferral plans. That means no trees would be cut for a defined period of time. Speakers told reporters 30 days was simply not enough time, and accused the NDP of not properly consulting on the policy.

On Nov. 2, the province announced plans to defer harvesting of 2.6 million hectares of old growth forests. First Nations said that was the first time they saw the maps provided of proposed deferral areas. Until the deferrals take effect, clear-cutting can continue.

"Let's be clear: What we want is a moratorium on old growth logging, period," said Grand Chief Stewart Phillip.

On Vancouver Island, the Huu-ay-aht Nation agreed the period of time was too short, but disagreed with calling for a ban. Their preliminary plan is to log a small portion of the old growth on their land.

Chief Robert Dennis told CTV News, "We want to be able to generate our own revenue our own money to provide the programs we need to make life better for our people."

The minister of forests wasn't available for an interview.

A government ad campaign touts the province's progress on the old growth issue, and speaks of a new way forward that includes building relationships with First Nations. Some say that's not happening.

"They're putting out television ads that are absolutely disgusting if you know the real truth and reality of what's out there," said Grand Chief Phillip.

Indigenous leaders insist the new approach needs to recognize both the climate crisis and their knowledge of the land. They say trying to re-work a process that's more than century old and was created without Indigenous input is not the right way to go.

Chief James Hobart with the Spuzzum First Nation said his community is dealing with mudslides caused in part by a road to an old growth forest not being properly ditched. He urged government to come to the table and listen to Indigenous leaders.

"Our Mother Earth is crying," said Hobart. "She wants us to do something."