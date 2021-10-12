'Our numbers are still extremely high': Alberta reports 3,358 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths since Friday

Alberta officials say recent COVID-19 numbers are encouraging but still "extremely high."

On Tuesday, the province reported 3,358 new COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths since Friday.

"Over the last few days, we have seen an encouraging decline in the total number of active cases in Alberta. Our positivity rate is falling and it has been below 10 per cent since Oct. 3," Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

"These are positive early signs that the growing number of vaccinated Albertans and the public health measures are having an impact, but I must caution that they are very early signs. We are not yet through this fourth wave and the effects that it continues to have on our health-care system."

There are 1,053 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, including 242 in ICU. Almost 90 per cent of patients in intensive care are not vaccinated, Premier Jason Kenney said.

"While it's good news that COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions appear to have plateaued, our numbers are still extremely high," Hinshaw added. "They remain significantly higher than any other peaks during the course of the pandemic."

Out of eligible Albertans, 85.3 per cent have one vaccine dose and 76 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Thirteen Alberta schools have COVID-19 outbreaks and 451 schools are under alert, Hinshaw said.

One of the deaths reported on Tuesday included a 14-year-old with pre-existing conditions in the Central zone.

Deaths

*33 deaths reported today (inc 14 y/o from Central Zone)



*Ages: 10-19 (1), 30s (1), 40s (1), 50s (5), 60s (4), 70s(7) 80+ (14)

*Zones: Calgary (4), Central (4), Edmonton (11), North (5), South (8)

*7-day ave ~ 8 deaths/day

*57 people have died in last 7 days#COVID19AB pic.twitter.com/2ifTwoxlfZ