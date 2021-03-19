The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 57 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The seven-day moving average of COVID cases for Simcoe Muskoka is 43.9, and it's been rising throughout the week. In January, at the peak of the second wave, the seven-day moving average was over 60. The public health goal is to have less than two.

There are currently 382 active COVID-19 cases in Simcoe Muskoka, with most in south Simcoe, including Barrie, Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Bradford.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said he is hoping to avoid another lockdown. "Our numbers this week are pretty good. They're not dropping. They seem to have stabilized," Lehman said.

Twenty-four infected people are hospitalized, while the virus has claimed 193 lives to date.

The local health care system remains at yellow status with 87 per cent of acute care bed occupancy. The occupancy of ICU beds with ventilators is at 37 per cent.

Variant of Concern

Of the 380 active cases in the region, 160 are confirmed as one of three variants of concern. The health unit confirmed 33 new variant cases Friday.

The dominant variant in Simcoe Muskoka continues to be the UK B.1.1.7.

There have been a total of 916 variant cases. Of those, 267 tested positive for the UK variant, seven were identified as the P.1 variant (Brazil), and one case tested positive for the B.1.351 (South Africa).

There are an additional 641 individuals who tested positive for a variant of concern. Those cases require further testing to confirm.

As the variant of concern continues to spread, health officials believe it could soon cause hospitalization numbers to jump back up.

Outbreaks

An outbreak at Holy Cross Catholic School in Innisfil has seven confirmed cases and a potential eighth case. The health unit has not recommended closing the school, but one classroom is closed.

There are three other active school outbreaks at Our Lady of Grace Elementary School in Angus, Andrew Hunter Elementary School in Barrie, and Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Bradford.

The health unit lists two institutional outbreaks at the superjail in Penetanguishene, with more than 25 cases, and a long-term care home in Barrie, with fewer than five.

Additionally, the health unit has declared outbreaks at one community setting and seven workplaces across the region.

Vaccines

There have been over 63,000 doses of the vaccine administered, including nearly 17,000 residents who have had both shots.

Over 1,800 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have gone into the arms of Simcoe Muskoka residents 60 to 64 by four Family Health Teams.

The province announced Friday it was opening up the vaccination program to adults 75 and up starting Monday.

The 75 and older group was initially scheduled to qualify in April.

The province said more than 50 per cent of Ontario residents aged 80 and older have had their first dose of the vaccine.