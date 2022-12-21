Our parents loved Christmas’: family honours slain couple as suspected killers make 1st court appearance

Three men charged in the first degree murder of an elderly Abbotsford couple have appeared in provincial court for the first time.

Twenty-year-old Gurkaran Singh, 22-year-old Abhijeet Singh and 22-year old Khushveer Toor each appeared briefly by video conference on Wednesday morning.

The men, all from Surrey, are accused of killing Arnold and Joanne De Jong in May. The bodies of the victims, who were both in their late 70s, were discovered in their home by a family member.

About a dozen members of the victims’ family attended the appearance, becoming emotional outside the court where they described the killings as “senseless.”

“Our parents were generous, loving and kind people,” one of the couple's three daughters said on behalf of the family.

The family wanted to express their gratitude to homicide investigators and Abbotsford Police for bringing charges forward in the case.

They also expressed appreciation to the community for supporting them.

At the De Jong’s home, family recently built and then put up a Christmas display that simply reads “hope."

When asked about it, the family said, “our parents loved Christmas and the true meaning of Christmas.”

he three men accused of killing the De Jong’s return to court January 16.

Police have not provided information about what may have motivated the killings.