'Our resources are being put to the test': 10 shootings reported in Edmonton in first 2 weeks of December

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating 10 separate shootings that have happened since Nov. 30.

Three of the shootings resulted in deaths and five resulted in injuries. In two shootings, no one was hit.

Police do not believe any of the shootings are linked.

“In addition to three deaths being investigated by our Homicide Section, EPS officers are investigating three different people who have turned up in hospital ERs with gunshot wounds so far this month, a house that was shot at while the occupants were inside, and numerous other shooting files, and it’s only the middle of December,” said EPS Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart in a news release.

“Needless to say, our resources are being put to the test, and we do not want to see this violence continue.”

Last month, police investigated 12 shootings, nine of which resulted in injury, and 11 of which were believed to be targeted.

Police have seized 635 firearms this year.

TIMELINE OF SHOOTINGS

Nov. 30: A male of an undisclosed age was shot in southwest Edmonton. He was expected to survive.

Dec. 3: Police received a report around 6:45 p.m. that a victim had been robbed and taken to a home where a shot was fired. No one was injured. One male has been charged with robbery, unlawful confinement, possession of a weapon, and possession of stolen property.

Dec. 3: Gunshots in the area of 51 Street and 13 Avenue were reported around 8:40 p.m. A man was found in a vehicle in medical distress and died on scene. He has been identified as Sanraj Singh, 24. His death has been ruled a homicide.

Dec. 5: A male was shot in the area of 22 Avenue and 118 Street just after midnight. His injuries were described as life threatening.

Dec. 5: Around 4 a.m. a male with a gunshot wound went to a hospital. His injuries were not considered life threatening.

Dec. 6: Police received a weapons complaint around 6:20 p.m. from the area of 117 Avenue and 87 Street. The body of a man believed to be in his 30s was found in a nearby home.An autopsy determined he died from gunshot wounds.

Dec. 7: Around 12 p.m. police responded to an apartment suite in the area of 119 Avenue and 105 Street after a witness heard gunshots. A 39-year-old man died at the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled for Dec. 13.

Dec. 7: A female victim whose age police did not disclose went to a hospital with a gunshot wound. She was expected to survive.

Dec. 7: Around 11:30 p.m. a home at 148 Avenue and 89 Street was hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Dec. 8: A male arrived at a hospital around 6:20 a.m. with a gunshot wound. Police say his injury is non-life threatening.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.