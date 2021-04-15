'Our son was executed': family pleads for capture of Windsor man, wanted for murder

The family of Chance Gauthier is hoping a new social media and billboard campaign will lead to the arrest of Nouraldin Rabee, 22.

Police believe Rabee fled Windsor for Cairo, Egypt after the Feb. 14, 2018 murder of Gauthier, who was just 16 years old.

“This is not easy. It will not be easy to see the billboards around town,” Gautheir’s family writes.

Thirteen billboards will go up around Windsor, showing Rabee’s mug shot, with details of a $50,000 (CDN) reward for information that leads to his arrest.

It’s a joint project between Windsor Police, local CrimeStoppers and the Bolo (Be On the Look Out) program.

Police say Gauthier had been kidnapped, locked in the truck of a car and shot in the head “point-blank range.”

His body was found in an alley off Church Street near Erie Street.

Gauthier’s parents, Kimberly and Scott described their son as “loving, caring, smart and funny.”

They say when he struggled with his ADHD, Gauthier would try to find other things to keep himself busy, like helping kids at school, or tying skates at the rink.

“Our son was executed,” they wrote moments after saying he was a “one in a million kid.”

Their statement was read during a news conference Thursday by Tamara Cherry, hired by Bolo to act as “media liaison” for the campaign.

Rabee is one of two people charged with murder in Gauthier’s death.

In November 2020, Mal Chol, 22, was sentenced to eight years in prison, after pleading guilty to manslaughter in Gauthier’s death.

In cooperation with @WindsorPolice we offer reward up to $50,000 for info leading to arrest of Nouraldin Rabee.



Rabee is wanted on Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder. @INTERPOL_HQ Red Notice issued for him.



More info at https://t.co/mQiRy6mbUV@CStoppers #windsor pic.twitter.com/HWByafhv9A