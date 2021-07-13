'Our whole community will be cheering': Kitchener boxer Mandy Bujold departing for Tokyo Olympics

Kitchener boxer Mandy Bujold is leaving her home for the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

She's leaving behind her biggest supports – her family – as the Games are taking place under strict COVID-19 safety protocols, including barring fans.

"There's not going to be any fans there, there's not going to be any friends and family," Bujold said. "It would be nice to have them in the crowd, but I know they're going to be cheering from home."

Her husband, Reid McIver, and two-year-old daughter Kate won't be able to attend the Tokyo Olympics.

"Kate and I will be supporting from home, we'll be able to watch the fights on TV," McIver said.

Bujold's road to Tokyo has been a bumpy one.

Earlier this year, she was originally ruled ineligible to compete after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) used a specific time period for qualifications – a time when Bujold was pregnant and on maternity leave.

Bujold fought back, taking the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and got the IOC's decision overturned.

"It all turned out to be a long journey, but she never gave up," McIver said.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic says he's proud the city will be represented at the games. He paid Bujold a visit on Tuesday to give her a Kitchener city flag to take along with her to Tokyo.

"We've got Mandy Bujold as well as Sarah Pavan, who will be going in volleyball again," Vrbanovic said. "I know our whole community will be cheering both of them on."

While Bujold is still on her quest for Olympic gold, she believes going toe to toe in court to fight for her right to box on the sports world's biggest stage has already proven her tenacity in and outside of the ring.

"There are going to be obstacles that are going to be along the way, and not to allow those to be barriers," she said.