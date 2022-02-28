'Our whole life is now in a hole': Northern Ont. family loses home to landslide

A family from the Township of Evanturel, a small northern Ontario community near the Quebec border, says it has lost everything after a terrifying landslide this past weekend.

The Laurila family awoke around 8 a.m. Sunday to their house making a ground-cracking sound, they told CTV News in an interview.

When the father looked out the window, he saw trees near the river had moved and a horse shelter was gone.

"He just started screaming, 'everybody, get dressed, get out,'" said Kimberly Laurila.

"I was in the basement at the time. It just eroded within hours, just a big snap. The floor was gone and half the house... it's gone."

Within two hours, a portion of the dwelling had been swallowed by a landslide into the nearby Blanche River.

Situated on five acres of property -- about 250 feet from the river -- they said the home was a "dream come true" and the perfect place to raise their three children, chickens and run their two horses and two dogs.

Laurila said the house was built over 40 years ago and they've been living there for almost a decade. Now, they're displaced and officials have it roped off, deeming it unsafe.

"Our whole life is now in a hole. None of my kids will have any of their pictures from birth on up or any artwork. My four-year-old found a piece of artwork that was still in her school bag that we grabbed on the way out. It’s the only thing I have," she said.

They've had to move to Kirkland Lake to live with family and they're grateful for all the help they've been receiving from a 'Go Fund Me' account and others.

"People who've donated...it means a lot," Laurila said.

The family is waiting to find out from their insurance company if they'll receive any compensation.

"We’ve been told before, if the earth moves, it’s not covered by insurance," said Laurila.

The Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police posted a warning about open water on the Blanche River and town officials are aware of the situation.

In an email to CTV News Northern Ontario, the acting media and issues advisor from the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry (NDMNRF), Morgan Kerekes, said the ministry received third-hand information about the incident Sunday.

"NDMNRF staff will be visiting the area to observe what has happened and will closely monitor river flow for any potential impacts to spring freshet," Kerekes said.

Similar events have occurred along the Blanche River in the past, although not all events have impacted buildings or structures.

For more information on landslides, please visit the Ontario government website.