'Our world came crashing down': death of child prompts review at Winnipeg daycare centre

The death of a young child who choked while eating an apple at a Winnipeg daycare has prompted the province to launch a review of the childcare centre.

Family confirmed the child, who has been identified as two-year-old Brayden Smythe, choked on an apple Tuesday while at the Horizons Children's Centre, a daycare in the St. James area.

Horizons Children's Centre declined to comment on the situation.

"Our world came crashing down and in a blink of an eye changed forever," the child's mother Megan Smythe told CTV News in a message.

"Rick and I lay beside an empty crib in an empty room with the biggest hole in our hearts. When we kissed you goodbye yesterday, we did not know that would be the last kiss with you here on Earth."

Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Booth Drive just after noon Tuesday for a medical incident involving a young child.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) told CTV News a patient was treated on the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital in critical condition. Winnipeg police confirmed the young child later died.

Due to privacy reasons, the WFPS and police would not provide further details about the death.

"I never thought I'd get that call at work from my wife telling me she was rushing to his daycare attached to the Grace hospital because Brayden had choked on lunch and they were doing CPR on him," Rick Smythe, the child's father, told CTV News in a message. "I've never tried to run so fast in my life."

Rick said his son was taken to Health Sciences Centre where they watched workers give him CPR for an hour before they told him there was nothing more they could do. The family spent the next three hours rubbing Brayden's head and holding his hand until he died.

"We were surrounded by family...yet so alone in a way I can't describe," Rick said.

The family said they are surrounded by a huge community support, and cannot offer any more comments at this time

A spokesperson for the Province of Manitoba said a standard review of the situation at the childcare centre is now underway.

"Any death of a child is tragic, and there is a standard review of the situation which is now underway," the spokesperson said in an email to CTV News. "In respect of the family’s privacy, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

Neal Einarson, a parent whose child goes to Horizons Children's Centre, said he feels for the child's parents and workers at the centre.

"I always felt that having my child at a daycare attached to a hospital is as safe as you could possibly get," Einarson said. "When that news came through it was surreal and horrifying."

Jodie Kehl, the executive director of the Manitoba Child Care Association said the situation is tragic.

"On behalf of the Manitoba Child Care Association, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family, to Horizon’s Children’s Centre and to all that are involved. Our hearts go out to them.”

Winnipeg police said the death is not being investigated as a criminal matter. The Smythe family confirmed an autopsy is underway.