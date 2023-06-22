‘Our worst fears’: Record-breaking cold winter devastates B.C. wine industry

The Arctic outflow that sent temperatures plummeting across British Columbia last December, is having a devastating impact on grapes, according to the province's wine growers.

The effect of the cold snap was so severe, it resulted in short-term and long-term damage to crops.

“Our industry-wide research concluded that our worst fears were realized with a 54 per cent reduction in 2023,” said Miles Prodan, president and CEO of Wine Growers British Columbia.

The projected losses are widespread with the greatest impacts in the South Okanagan, Kelowna, and the Similkameen Valley.

Some growers are anticipating “a complete write-off of their crop this year,” according to the association.

Simply put, it just got too cold for many vines to survive.

Red wine grapes such as Syrah, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon suffered the most.

The financial loss is estimated at $133 million, and some 29 per cent of total acreage will need to be replanted.

“With the widespread impact of climate change we require concerted government efforts in order to sustain the livelihoods of these important local businesses,” added Christa-Lee McWatters, chair of Wine Growers British Columbia.

Winemakers insist they will strive to make the best wine possible, but warn supply could be scarce.

“I’d suggest stocking up on your favourite B.C. producers wine for the next 24 months,” said Charlie Baessler, managing partner at Corcelettes Estate Winery.