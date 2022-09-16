'Out for a bit of revenge': Terriers open 2022-23 SJHL season in Estevan

It was April, the last time Yorkton fans were able to see their Terriers on the ice.

The team was swept at the hands of the Estevan Bruins — the eventual Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) champions and host of the 2022 Centennial Cup — ending the Terriers season in the second round of the Canalta Cup Playoffs.

Fast forward seven months, these two teams will lock horns again Friday evening to kick off the 2022-23 season.

It won’t be a friendly reunion, many of the Terriers are returnees who were on home ice when the club wrapped its season up with a 7-2 loss at the Westland Insurance Arena. Yorkton head coach and general manager Mat Hehr, said the team will be ready.

“We obviously are out for a bit of revenge from getting swept in the second round by them. We have lots of guys returning that we’re a part of that series. We want to go in and hopefully do that to them this weekend,” he said.

Although much of the roster is intact, compared to the 2021-22 version of the team, there have been changes.

Gone are long-time veterans such as Kishaun Gervais, along with local standout netminder Kael DePape and defenseman Parker Jasper, both moving south to play in the North American Hockey League (NAHL).

However, the new roster promises to compete.

The coach and GM said newcomer Chad Allen will get both starts this weekend between the pipes. He wouldn’t commit to giving Allen the starting role this early in the season, however.

“We’ll just kind of go from there. I know goalies are always hard to try to predict, but you try to ride the hot hand when you can,” Hehr said.

Hehr announced the clubs leadership group Thursday, naming second-year 2002 born forward Logan Cyca the next captain of the Terriers.

Joining Cyca in the leadership group are ‘02 forward JD Hall, ‘02 forward Greg Nelson and ‘03 defenceman Tyson Perkins.

Hehr had kind words for his Sherwood Park, Alta. born captain.

“He came to us half way through last season. He was an instant leader. As well as just an all around great person on and off the ice. He shows tremendous leadership qualities,” Hehr said.

“We honestly could have probably picked 10 guys, we have such a good group in the dressing room, he [Cyca] just stuck out a little more than the rest of them.”

Hehr said his group this year is full of speed, especially on the defensive side of the puck.

Although the 2022-23 version of the Estevan Bruins may not look as stacked as the championship group from a year ago, Hehr praised the club ahead of Friday’s matchup.

“They’re going to be a young team. They’re going to be a good team. Watching some video on them, they have lots of speed and lots of skill up front, so they’re going to be a dangerous team,” he said.

The team will pay its visit to Affinity Place in Estevan before returning home Saturday night for the back half of the home-and-home. A tailgate party is planned in the curling rink, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. for both Friday and Saturday’s games.

The Terriers will also unveil their special retro jerseys Saturday in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the franchise.