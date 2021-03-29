Out like a lion: Strong winds expected in Regina as spring storm hits Saskatchewan

A strong storm with wind gusts up to 110 km/h is expected to roll through Regina on Monday.

A wind warning and blowing snow advisory is in effect for southern Saskatchewan, according to Environment Canada. Strong winds may cause damage to buildings or break tree branches.

However, it is not expected to be as aggressive as the record-breaking storm that hit Saskatchewan in January.

“This one will be over more quickly and wind gusts are not expected to exceed 110 km/h, although that can still do quite a bit of damage. But the wind should have simmered down somewhat in the overnight period,” said Terry Lang, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

According to SaskPower, crews and resources are on standby to deal with any power outages.

Lang said some winds may stick around into Tuesday, but won’t be as strong. Roads may still be slippery with wintery conditions on Tuesday. By Wednesday, the weather should be back to more spring like conditions.

The western portion of the province experienced highway closures and near zero visibility in many places on Monday. However, Lang doesn’t expect the storm to be as aggressive when it hits Regina.

“Just because I don’t think you’re going to see as much snow, but I think the winds are really going to be the story as it blows through the Regina area,” Lang said.

The RCMP Saskatchewan Crime Watch Advisory Network is asking people to stay off the roads. RCMP said travel is not recommended until conditions improve. According to a release, detachments in the southwest are responding to multiple collisions and stranded drivers.

