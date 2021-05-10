Out of control fire burns in southeast Manitoba

An out of control fire is burning near the community of Sandilands, Man. about 100 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

According to the province’s latest fire bulletin, Manitoba Wildfire Service crews and water bombers are working with local resources to extinguish the fire.

The province said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but according to the province’s fire tracker, the blaze was sparked by human activity.

The size of the fire is estimated to be 800 hectares as of Sunday evening.

In an update on Facebook, the RM of Piney said the municipality remains under a state of emergency, however no homes or people are currently at risk.

Update #6 The RM of Piney remains under a State of Local Emergency. A great deal of work was accomplished throughout...

It is asking people to avoid the area. Additional provincial crews from northern Manitoba were expected to arrive Sunday night to help, according to the RM.

Crews will be monitoring the fire throughout the night in an effort to ensure it doesn’t spread.

CTV News has reached out to the province and RM of Piney fire department, but has not heard back as of yet. A Facebook post Sunday night said an update on the situation will be provided at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

DRY CONDITIONS

As dry conditions continue to plague many parts of the province, new fire restrictions come into place Sunday.

Restrictions are now being expanded to include areas 1, 2, 3, 5 and 8. Originally, just areas 6 and 7 had fire restrictions.

The areas stretch from the Ontario border to central Manitoba.

The province said Manitobans should check with local municipal offices or look at the Current Municipal Burning Restrictions map to see what restrictions are in place.

Manitobans can report a wildfire by calling 911 or the T.I.P. line toll-free at 1-800-782-0076.