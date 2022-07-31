Out-of-control wildfire pushing closer to resort in B.C. Interior

Thick plumes of smoke pumping into the air near B.C.'s Apex Mountain Resort make the threat obvious to hundreds of people on evacuation alert in the area due to a wildfire.

"Yeah, we’re getting a little concerned now," said Chris Martens, as he loaded his truck with important possessions, in case he and his neighbours are ordered to leave the area.

The Keremeos Creek Wildfire is burning about 21 kilometres southwest of Penticton and is classified as out of control.

Twenty-five nearby properties are already on evacuation order.

“We were on a road trip. We just heard about it yesterday from our friends and next thing you know we had lots of messages pouring in,” Martens said. “So we zipped back home and here we are getting things organized to maybe head out again for another road trip.”

So far, only four families have registered with emergency officials with the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen -- and on Sunday, people were still trying to access the evacuation zone.

"I’m going to drive right through now,” said resident Mark Flood as he stood in front of a Road Closed sign. "I’m hoping that I don’t run into any resistance. I’m not staying there today. I’m just going to check my place out just to see what’s happening down there.”

Since being discovered on Friday, the Keremeos Creek fire has grown close to 500 hectares in size.

“I would expect that to grow in the coming days given the conditions that we’ve seen in the area,” said Jean Strong of the BC Wildfire Service. “It’s hot and dry and it’s quite steep terrain that can be difficult for our crews to access.”

An Incident Management Team has been assigned to the fire which is being attacked by eight helicopters and 29 front-line BC Wildfire Service personnel.

The area where it is burning is too steep for fixed-wing aircraft to fly effective missions.

Local fire departments including Keremeos, Naramata and Summerland have all sent crews and trucks to focus on protecting structures.

Apex Mountain Resort has deployed its snow cannons to spray water on its buildings and infrastructure in an effort to prevent them from catching fire from embers carried by the wind.

A total of 357 properties in that area remain on evacuation alert, with residents told to prepare to leave in a hurry should the fire continue creeping in their direction.

“We know that they’re getting nervous. It’s only three to four kilometres away from a really high-density area,” said Bill Newell, chief administrative officer of the regional district. “So, we are actively planning for an evacuation of Apex right now.”

At the moment, that is not considered neccessary but the situation could change quickly.