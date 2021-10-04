Out-of-province driver arrested after crashing in Tiny Township
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
An out-of-province driver faces charges after flipping a vehicle onto its side off the road in Tiny Township.
Provincial police say the collision happened on Sunday on Simcoe County Road 6 at the Tiny/Flos Line.
"Bad things happen when you drink and drive," tweeted provincial police about the incident.
Police charged a 40-year-old driver from Alberta with being impaired.
-
Northern Sask. wildfires lead to smoky haze in SaskatoonEnvironment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special air quality statement for the city of Saskatoon.
-
Northwest Calgary school placed on lockdown after student reports being grabbedA school in northwest Calgary was placed on external lockdown Monday morning after a student reported being approached and grabbed by a man while outside.
-
Earth is dimming, according to new study looking at how much sunlight the planet reflectsEarth’s bright blue glow is dimming, according to a new study that tracked how much sunlight the planet reflects back into space, and it may be due to climate change.
-
Barrie businesses equipped with rapid COVID-19 test kitsBusinesses in Barrie are utilizing rapid COVID-19 testing kits as an added layer of security and protection for staff and customers.
-
Brian Pallister resigns as MLA for Fort WhyteFormer Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has resigned as MLA for Fort Whyte.
-
Investigation into man's death following single-vehicle crash in Clarington continuesOntario’s police watchdog is investigating the circumstances that led to a 48-year-old man's death following a single-vehicle collision in Clarington Saturday.
-
Driver reportedly pulled over near Marshall, Sask. by someone in black SUV impersonating officerSaskatchewan RCMP say a driver was reportedly pulled over by someone who may have been posing as police officer.
-
-
About 80 per cent of Ontario education workers have attested to full vaccination: ministerOntario's education minister says about 80 per cent of school staff have attested to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.