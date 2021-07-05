Out-of-province wildfire fighters delayed by mechanical issues

A group of wildfire fighters who were supposed to arrive in B.C. on Monday were delayed due to mechanical issues, according to a statement from the BC Wildfire Service.

Their flight had been scheduled to land at the Abbotsford International Airport on July 5, but has been rescheduled to Tuesday, July 6.

Earlier in the day, Jean Strong, information officer for BC Wildfire Service, told CTV News Vancouver that they were expecting 92 firefighters, 47 of whom are from New Brunswick and 45 of whom are from Quebec.

The news of the delay comes amid more wildfire evacuation alerts and orders issued Monday, including one in the Canim Lake area, and as 198 wildfires burn in the province, 46 of which started in the past two days.

It is a common practice to lend or borrow wildfire fighters between provinces and countries. Near the beginning of June, B.C. sent 204 firefighters and personnel to help manage wildfires in Ontario and Quebec.