'Out of stock on everything': An extremely busy bike season expected amid high gas prices

It’s normal for City Cyclery to see a surge in sales each spring, but this year its world hasn’t stopped spinning.

“A lot of people have been coming in looking for options to commute to and from work and the grocery store, just complaining about the spike in the price of gas,” says owner of City Cyclery Inc. Thad Renaud.

The bike shop at 1008 Drouillard Road says its wait list is piling up, and those who have not secured a bike for this season yet, may be out of luck.

“I don’t think that’s going to be a possibility, that I’m going to complete the (wait)list this year,” Renaud says.

Renaud adds his suppliers are also having trouble keeping up with demand.

“Over the course of history, our suppliers have never run out of bikes. Usually there is some carry over from the year before. Right now there is no carry over at all,” he says. “They are all out of stock on everything.”

For those fortunate enough to have a bicycle already, experts remind cyclists to follow a safety checklist before hitting the road.

“Squeeze both breaks and push the bicycle forward and make sure it doesn’t still go and make sure you got air in your tires,” says Lori Newton, executive director of Bike Windsor Essex and Bike Kitchen.

“Every rider needs a front white light, preferably a rear red light or at the very minimum they need a rear reflector. They also require a bell.”

The Bike Kitchen has installed a new 24/7 bicycle ‘fix-it’ station outside its 628 Monmouth Road location.

The community can use the tools for free for basic repairs. The station has a QR code that will direct your phone to a series of do-it-yourself videos to guide the repairs.

Newton says drivers also need to learn how to safely share the road with cyclists to prevent accidents.

“When the driver is turning right, it’s important they watch for a cyclist coming up on the side,” she says.

Starting next month, Bike Windsor Essex in partnership with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be hosting a pilot program at six local schools to promote walking or biking to school.

“We’re going to be schools for a full day and focused on grade 4-6.”

The programs are part of an initiative funded by the Ontario Active School Travel Grant that aims to improve active transportation.

“If we can reduce the number of personal vehicles, we can encourage families to walk bike or wheel more, that can help to improve the safety zones,” says Kevin Morse, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit health promotions specialist.