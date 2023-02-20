iHeartRadio

Out-of-town driver stopped in London


(Source: London police)

An out-of-town driver had to find a ride home after being stopped by police in London.

According to police, officers stopped the driver going 165 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone on Wellington Road south near Westminster Drive.

The driver of the vehicle was charged with stunt driving and his vehicle was impounded for 14 days, his license suspended for 30 days.

12