Out-of-towners charged on Muskoka River: OPP
A Toronto man faces charges for allegedly resisting a police officer and operating a boat while impaired along the Muskoka River.
Provincial police in Bracebridge report that officers patrolling the Muskoka River on Tuesday night spotted a boat speeding through a portion of the water where the speed is reduced.
They say the vessel was without proper lighting.
"Officers caught up with the vessel and, while conducting a safety check, entered into a criminal investigation of impaired operation," OPP stated in a release on the incident.
Police placed the 38-year-old man under arrest, along with a second person on board.
The other occupant, a 34-year-old London, Ont., man, faces charges of obstructing a peace officer and being intoxicated in a public place.
The Toronto man's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days due to the charges.
Both men are scheduled to appear in a Bracebridge court in August.
