Outage in Thompson leaves thousands without power

Thousands of people in Thompson, Man., are without power on Thursday morning.

According to Manitoba’s Hydro’s outage map, there are eight unplanned outages in the city, affecting about 1,900 customers in the area.

The map shows the outages began between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Hydro expects power will be restored by 9:30 a.m.

There is no word yet on what caused the power outages.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to Manitoba Hydro for more information.