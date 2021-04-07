Outaouais region sees record-high COVID-19 case count on Wednesday

The Quebec government is reporting another record high COVID-19 case count in the Outaouais region.

The province reported 178 new cases of COVID-19 in Gatineau and western Quebec on Wednesday, bringing the region's total to 8,428 since the pandemic began. 175 residents of the Outaouais region have died.

Last Friday, the government reported a high of 143 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais.

The region, which includes Gatineau, saw six straight days of triple-digit case counts until a brief dip on Tuesday to 87 new cases.

The Outaouais moved into the Level 4-Maximum Alert red zone at 8 p.m. Thursday, while the Quebec government has imposed a 10-day lockdown on Gatineau and the MRC des-Collines-de-l'Outaouais due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Under the Level 4-Maximum Alert level, the curfew for the Outaouais is 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., visitors from another address are prohibited and dining rooms at restaurants are closed. Businesses in the Level 4-Maximum Alert Level are allowed to open, but must close no later than 9 p.m.

Here is a look at the special emergency measures that will be in effect in Gatineau and the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais until April 12 at 5 a.m.

Curfew in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.;

Elementary and secondary schools are closed (e-learning);

School-based child care will remain open, but only for essential workers;

Educational child care services (daycares, CPEs, family settings) will remain open. However, to limit contact, families are advised to keep their children at home whenever possible, notifying the daycare service in advance;

The closing of cinemas, theaters and museums;

Closing of dining rooms in restaurants (except for delivery and take-out);

Closing of non-essential businesses (curbside delivery and pick-up are possible);

Businesses are not allowed to sell non-essential products;

A limit of 25 people in places of worship;

Outdoor sports or recreational activities permitted only with people residing at the same address or by a group of 8 people with distance.

On Tuesday, Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced the province would be tightening restrictions in red zones..

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle.