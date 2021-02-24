Residents of Gatineau and the Outaouais age 85 and older can start setting up COVID-19 vaccine appointments as of Thursday.

The Outaouais public health unit (CISSS de l'Outaouais) said in a news release Wednesday that appointments can be made starting at 8 a.m. Feb. 25.

"People are invited to make an appointment online, if possible, or by phone at 1-877-644-4545," the health unit said.

Appointments for residents of Gatineau will begin March 10. For other parts of the Outaouais, including Vallée-de-la-Gatineau, Pontiac, Collines-de-l'Outaouais and Papineau territories, appointments will begin March 11.

Additionally, family caregivers who are 70 or older and who take care of their loved one 85 or older at least three days per week may also receive a vaccine.

Only one accompanying person can be vaccinated per person over 85 years of age, the Quebec government says.

The CISSS de l'Outaouais said it completed vaccinations of private seniors' residences on Monday and that news about vaccinating more people is coming.

"Finally, we wish to reassure the population that appointments for people of 80 years and older and the following groups will be open soon. We will keep the population informed as soon as possible," the CISSS de l'Outaouais said.

You can find more information about vaccines in Gatineau and the Outaouais at the CISSS de l'Outaouais website.