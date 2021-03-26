Outaouais sees record one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases

Gatineau and the Outaouais have seen the largest one-day increase in new cases of COVID-19.

Quebec health officials reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais on Friday, the highest one-day increase in new cases since the start of the pandemic.

The previous one-day record was 75 cases.

"COVID-19 is taking over. An increase of 89 new cases, never seen in the Outaouais!," said the CISSS de l'Outaouais on Facebook.

"Hospitalizations and emergency visits are also on the rise. Limiting contacts and adhering to hygiene and social distancing measures is very important to limit the spread of the virus."

The record spike in new cases comes as health officials urge people to only visit hospital emergency rooms in the Outaouais for urgent health problems only.

The CISSS de l'Outaouais says there has been a large increase in the number of people arriving in emergency departments for treatment.

If you do need to see a doctor, officials recommend first contact Info-Sante at 811, check the availability of your family doctor or make an appointment at a medical clinic.

Parents with children under the age of 17 can visit the Outaouais pediatric ambulatory service centre.