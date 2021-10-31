Outbreak at Bracebridge long-term care home declared

Two staff members at a Bracebridge long-term care home tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the health unit to declare an outbreak.

The Pines seniors' home announced the facility had confirmation that one staffer had the virus on Friday, and one day later, a second employee came down with it.

The long-term care home said both employees are symptomatic and currently isolating.

The Pines added that its management team is working with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to identify high-risk contacts, and all residents will be tested on Monday.

The Pine is now restricted to essential visitors and caregivers until further notice.