Four people have died and more than half the residents at Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg, Ont. have now tested positive for COVID-19.

There are currently 90 cases related to the outbreak, 55 residents and 35 staff. The facility houses just over 90 residents.

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) says the South West Local Health Integration Network and local hospitals are working with the home to contain the spread.

However, the outbreak has also stretched the capacity at those hospitals to its limit, according to Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital President and CEO Sandy Jansen.

Still, Jansen said in a statement, “...please don’t wait to seek care if you need it. We need everyone’s help to lower local cases so that we can care for COVID-19 patients and other emergencies in our region."

Public health officials are urging the community to help protect each other from further spread.

“Maple Manor is in an outbreak, but this home is not an island. Outbreaks like this reflect what’s happening across our region,” said Dr. Joyce Lock, SWPH medical officer of health, in a statement. “We have many cases in our communities, not enough people are isolating when they have symptoms or test positive, and we need everyone to stop having close contact with people they do not live with.”

The outbreak at Maple Manor was declared on Dec. 12, and within roughly 10 days there were 18 cases at the home.

Maple Manor President George Kaniuk calls the situation at the home “devastating” and “heartbreaking.”

“I want to thank the health care partners in this community who are working closely with us to ensure the continued care of our residents and safety of staff during this challenging time.”

Across Elgin and Oxford counties, SWPH reported 67 new cases and seven new deaths Tuesday bringing the totals there to 1,537 cases and 16 deaths.