Outbreak confirmed in RVH unit at IOOF Seniors Homes
Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre short-term transitional care unit at IOOF Seniors Home in Barrie.
In a release, RVH says twelve patients and five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 inside the 27-bed unit. Those patients have either been transported to RVH's Respiratory inpatient unit or are isolated at IOOF.
"The health and safety of staff, physicians, patients and our community remains our top priority,” says RVH president and CEO Janice Skot.
"We are working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and our Infection Prevention and Control and Occupational Health and Wellness teams to conduct a full-contact tracing investigation to determine any risk to other patients and TEAM RVH on the unit."
All other patients in the unit are being closely monitored.
According to RVH, the unit is separate from the rest of IOOF Seniors Home and has been closed to visitors, admissions, and transfers. It adds no one outside the unit has been affected.
