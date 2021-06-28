Outbreak declared at Calgary hospital, 2 patients involved, 1 with Delta variant

A outbreak has been declared on one unit at the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary after two patients tested positive for COVID-19.

One patient has tested positive for the B.1.617.2 variant, the Delta variant first identified in India. Officials said that person was fully immunized.

Lab test results for a variant of concern on the second patient are pending.

That patient had not been immunized.

Neither patient requires ICU care.

"An investigation is underway, but it is believed that at least one of the two cases is hospital-acquired," read a release from AHS, adding outbreak protocols are being followed.

An outbreak that began at the Foothills hospital earlier this month saw at least 10 people who were fully immunized test positive for the Delta variant.

Alberta is set to move to Stage 3 of its reopening plan on July 1, when all health measures will be lifted.