Outbreak declared at CKHA with 2 positive COVID tests
Chatham-Kent Health Alliance (CKHA) has declared an outbreak in the Medicine Unit, according to a release.
As of Sept. 6, two patients at the Chatham site, have received a positive test result for COVID-19.
CK Public Health is communicating with impacted patients and families for the contact tracing process and will contact individuals who have been exposed to inform them of appropriate measures to take.
CKHA is reminding the community that the hospital remains a safe place to receive care. If you are experiencing an emergent acute care need, please do not hesitate to dial 911 or visit your nearest Emergency Department.
As per directive from the province, an outbreak is declared as soon as two or more staff and/or patients test positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period in a specified area (unit/floor/service).
CK Public Health says it is working closely with CKHA to manage the outbreak on the Medicine Unit, and will work in consultation with Public Health to declare the outbreak over.
