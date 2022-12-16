Outbreak declared at Dalhousie University after student dies from meningococcal disease

A student at Dalhousie University in Halifax has died after contracting meningococcal disease.

Nova Scotia Public Health confirmed the death Friday, adding that another student is recovering in hospital.

Public Health says both students contracted the same strain of the bacteria called serogroup B and lived in the same Shirreff Hall residence.

No other details about the students have been released.

“At this time there is no indication of increased risk to the general public or the Dalhousie University community,” said Dr. Cristin Muecke, regional medical officer of health, in a news release.

“This form of bacterial meningitis is not spread through the air or casual contact, such as sitting next to or talking with someone who is sick with the disease.”

Health officials say there is currently no known connection between the cases, other than both students lived in the same residence, though the spread is still under investigation.

According to Public Health, officials have already identified and been in contact with individuals who may have been directly exposed to the infected students.

“According to Public Health guidelines, two cases of meningococcal disease with the same serogroup in one location over a short period of time is considered an institutional outbreak,” said Nova Scotia Health in the release.

“In response, Public Health will be holding vaccination clinics for the students and staff of Shirreff Hall this weekend.”

The announcement from Public Health comes one day after parents in Westville were notified that a student at an elementary school received a confirmed diagnosis of “invasive” meningococcal disease.

The letter to families noted that Public Health is not currently recommending that students at the Walter Duggan Consolidated School.

Public Health indicated all close contacts of the student have been notified, adding that parents, teachers and school administrators will be informed.

Parents are encouraged to monitor their children for symptoms until midnight on Dec. 19.

The bacteria in meningococcal disease is spread by direct secretions, like saliva or spit, and from the nose and mouth during activities like kissing and sharing food, drinks, eating utensils, and cigarettes.

Public Health warns there is no vaccine that protects against all strains of meningococcal disease. The province’s publicly funded vaccine program currently provides meningococcal C vaccine at 12 months of age and quadrivalent meningococcal A, C, Y, W vaccine as part of the Grade 7 school immunization program.

“Currently, the meningococcal B vaccine is not part of the routine publicly funded vaccine program in Nova Scotia but is available to those who are identified as having close contact with a meningococcal case or are at higher risk of meningococcal disease,” said Nova Scotia Health.

Symptoms of meningococcal disease may include:

Worsening fever

Headache

Stiff neck

Rash

Sensitivity to light

Changes in level of alertness

Public Health recommends individuals seek immediate medical attention if suffering from more severe symptoms.

In an email to students and faculty, Rick Ezekiel, Dalhousie University’s vice-provost of student affairs, called the outbreak a “very sad event” and offered condolences to loved ones of the late student.

“We recognize the anxiety and uncertainty this sort of news creates for our community,” Ezekiel said in the letter. “This is an extremely difficult time for our students living in Shirreff Hall, our community who supports our students, and the family and friends of the students impacted.”

The outbreak at the Dalhousie University campus also comes one month after a student of Halifax’s Saint Mary’s University died from meningitis.