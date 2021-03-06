Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) has declared an outbreak at École Alliance St-Joseph after a second individual at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Sudbury’s French Catholic school board Conseil Scolaire Catholique du Nouvelon closed the school on Feb. 28 after an individual there tested positive for virus.



In a March 6 media release, PHSD officials said they are working closely with board administrators to further prevent the spread at the school.

"Parents, caregivers, and staff are being provided notice of the outbreak and will receive public health guidance," read the release.



"Public Health is working closely with the school and school board administrators at Conseil Scolaire Catholique Nouvelon to monitor the outbreak, further limit the spread of infection, and ensure ongoing measures are maintained to protect students and employees."

An outbreak in a school setting is declared when two or more laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 are linked and occur within 14 days of each other, and at least one case could have acquired their infection in the school.



All COVID-19 cases and contacts are currently being investigated and managed according to enhanced provincial guidelines for the more transmissible variants of concern.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).