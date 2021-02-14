The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) declared an outbreak at the Foyer des Pionniers LTC home in Hearst, Ont. on Sunday after an individual linked to the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Sunday afternoon news bulletin, PHU did not confirm if the individual who tested positive was a resident or staff member the home.



PHU says the declaration is in accordance with provincial guidelines that deem one case in a LTC home is considered an outbreak.



This was the only new case of COVID-19 recorded by the health unit on Sunday.



There are currently 21 active cases in the PHU region with 307 cases recorded in the area since the pandemic began.



