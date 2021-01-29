The Porcupine Health Unit has declared an outbreak at the Foyer des Pionniers nursing home in Hearst, in accordance with provincial guidelines that deems that one case in a long-term care home is an outbreak.

"The staff at the long-term care home are taking all the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the transmission of COVID-19," the health unit said in a news release Friday.

"Public health will notify all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by public health, you are not considered a close contact. Regardless of an announcement of a case, everyone is reminded to stay home if they have symptoms and get tested."

The health unit also reported two new COVID-19 cases Friday among residents in the region of Hearst and Hornepayne. Both cases are contacts of a case and are in self-isolation.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the online COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-267-1181 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.