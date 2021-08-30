Outbreak declared at Fraser Valley hospital after 3 patients catch COVID-19

Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Fraser Valley hospital after three patients tested positive for the disease.

The outbreak at Chilliwack General Hospital appears to have been contained to a single medicine unit, which has been temporarily closed to admissions, Fraser Health said in a news release Monday.

The rest of the hospital, including the emergency department, remains open.

Health officials said enhanced cleaning, contact-tracing and other precautions were implemented at the busy hospital "immediately" after the transmission was detected.

"Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and in addition, families of patients who are unable to share this information have been informed," the health authority said.

Over the weekend, another hospital outbreak was announced by Northern Health. Three patients and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Fort St. John Hospital so far.

As of Friday, there were 14 active outbreaks in B.C.'s health-care system, most involving long-term care homes and assisted living facilities.

Eleven of the 14 are located in the Interior Health region, which has been battling higher case numbers than the rest of B.C. during the province's fourth wave.