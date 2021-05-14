Outbreak declared at Iroquois Falls prison as more COVID-19 cases reported in Timmins area

The Porcupine Health Unit said Friday evening that there has been a COVID-19 outbreak at Monteith Correctional Complex.

"To date, two individuals are confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the investigation has determined that the cases are related to the complex," the health unit said. "The PHU is working closely with Monteith Correctional Complex to ensure the infection prevention and control measures are in place and management is taking all the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the transmission of COVID-19."

The health unit also reported nine more new cases, making 29 cases in a single day after 20 were reported earlier.

Seven of the latest cases are in the Timmins area and two are in the James and Hudson Bay region. Two cases are contacts of a case, one is related to an outbreak and six are under investigation.

And the investigation of recent cases uncovered that there may have been a high-risk exposure to passengers of Vet’s Taxi in Timmins during these times:

• Between 4 p.m. May 6 and 4 a.m. May 7.

• May 7 from 4-6 p.m.

• May 8 from 4-11 p.m.

"Passengers of the taxi company during these times are asked to self-isolate and arrange testing for COVID-19," the health unit said. "If you are experiencing symptoms, self-isolate at home and call the Porcupine Health Unit COVID-19 Information Line at 705-267-1181 or 1-800-461-1818 or your local public health unit."