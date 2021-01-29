Algoma Public Health has declared an outbreak at F.J. Davey Home in Sault Ste. Marie following confirmation of COVID-19 in six staff members.

"APH is working closely with F.J. Davey care team to take further preventive actions to protect staff and residents," the health unit said in a news release Friday. "At this time, some staff members remain in isolation to prevent further transmission."

Testing of F.J. Davey residents is in the process of being completed. Lab results received so far have been negative, the health unit said.

"As the remainder of results become available, F.J. Davey will continue to provide updates to residents, staff, and family members," the release said.

Any family members, staff or essential visitors who have questions, can call F.J. Davey at 705-942-2204.

"As Algoma Public Health works with F.J. Davey to identify potential exposures, and to support the care team in putting heightened infection prevention and control measures in place that will reduce the risk of further spread, it is important for all Algoma residents to continue to stay vigilant against COVID-19," the release said.

Also Friday, Public Health reported seven new cases in its coverage area, five from Sault Ste. Marie, and two from central and east Algoma. There have now been 162 cases in the health unit's area, including 15 active cases.

Risk of exposure to COVID-19 can be reduced by public health measures including:

- Limiting close contact to household members only.

- Maintaining a distance of at least two metres (or six feet) with those outside of your household.

- Wearing a mask in indoor public spaces and outside when distancing is an issue.

- Avoiding crowded indoor spaces with poor ventilation.

- Frequent hand washing.

- Staying home when having symptoms.

By law, during the province-wide shutdown, indoor gatherings of any size are not permitted with people who are not a part of the same household. This means families should not visit any other household or allow visitors in their homes, the health unit said.

Individuals who live alone and single parents may consider having exclusive, close contact with another household to help reduce the negative impacts of social isolation.