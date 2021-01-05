Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Amberwood Suites retirement home following the report of one case of COVID-19 in a resident.

To date, no staff have tested positive. Public Health is working with the retirement home to investigate the outbreak.

“The need for workers and everyone to monitor and screen for symptoms of COVID-19 and to stay home when ill, is critical for the health and well-being of everyone in our community," Stacey Laforest, director of the health unit's health protection division, said in a news release.

"If you have COVID-19 symptoms, please take it seriously, even if they are mild.”

Public Health is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The safest options are to avoid non-essential travel, limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill.

Residents are also reminded to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information or if you have questions, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health at 705-522-9200, toll-free 1-866-522-9200.